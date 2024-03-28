Pregame Notes: Rangers at Avalanche

ROLLING RANGERS

The Rangers clinched a playoff berth for the 63rd time in franchise history and third-straight season by way of being at the top of the NHL in multiple categories since the beginning of the season and especially the All-Star break.

PANARIN’S 100 POINTS

On Tuesday night, Artemi Panarin recorded his 100th point of the season, becoming the first Rangers skater to notch 100 points in a season since Jaromir Jagr (123 in 2005-06) and the seventh Ranger to reach the milestone. Panarin also joined Adam Oates (112 in 1993-94), Wayne Gretzky (102 in 1995-96 & 130 in 1993-94) and Martin St. Louis (102 in 2006-07) as the fourth undrafted player in the past 30 years with a 100-point campaign.

In Panarin’s last 19 games, he has 34 points (12G-22A), 10 games with 2+ points and seven games with 3+ points

On Tuesday, Panarin (339 GP) reach the 300 assist milestone with the Blueshirts, becoming the third player to register 300 career assists prior to his 400th game with the franchise (Mark Messier: 375 GP & Brian Leetch: 368 GP).

Panarin ranks fourth in points (102) and sixth in the NHL with a career-best 43 goals.

He has notched a point in 57 games this year, the fourth most in the NHL and his 30 multi-point games rank fifth in the league. He is one of five players in Rangers history to have 30 or more multi-point games in a season.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has a point streak of eight games (5G-7A) and has multiple points in three consecutive games. His point streak is the third longest of his career. With two points in his next contest, he’d become the first Rangers defenseman since Sergei Zubov in 1995 to have four-straight multi-point games.

He has 23 points (7G-16A) in his last 19 games and 25 points (7G-18A) in his last 21 games. He ranks seventh among NHL defensemen in points (63) and eighth in assists (48).

Fox’s 15 goals this season are a career-high. Fox tallied his 50th goal of his career on Saturday and among defensemen to debut with the Rangers, he is one six in franchise history to hit the mark in 350 games or fewer.

Fox sits two points from 300 points over his career with 347 games under his belt. Only 12 defensemen in NHL history have reached the feat in fewer than 350 games with only Brian Leetch (295 GP) doing so with the Rangers.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

In his last 15 games (since Feb. 12), Igor Shesterkin has posted a 11-3-1 record and three shutouts. He has allowed one or fewer goals in seven of his last 15 contests.

Shesterkin has posted his third consecutive 30-win season (30-15-2). Only two other goaltenders in franchise history have had three 30-win campaigns in their career: Henrik Lundqvist (11) and Ed Giacomin (5).

Jonathan Quick has won seven of his last eight starts, allowing two or fewer goals in five of them. Among NHL goalies who have played 23 or more games this season, Quick ranks fifth in goals-against average (2.44) and tied for seventh in save percentage (.917).

Quick holds a 16-5-2 record this season. He is one win from surpassing Ryan Miller for the most wins among American- born goaltenders (392).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider played in his 800th career NHL game on Mar. 16 at Pittsburgh, becoming the 10th skater in team history to reach the feat. His 298 goals were the second highest total by any Rangers player through their first 800 games with the franchise, trailing only Jean Ratelle (306).

Kreider has 33 goals this season. He has points in eight of his last 13 contests (4G-6A) and 16 points (9G-7A) in his last 19 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 121 goals rank tied for sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 47 power play goals rank third.

He is one power play goal from tying Brian Leetch (106) for the third most in franchise history. This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books: