Postgame Notes: Rangers at Flames

FLYING WITH FIVE - The Rangers won their fifth consecutive game, their second longest winning streak of the season (6 GP - Oct. 21-Nov. 2). New York has points in seven of its last eight games (6-1-1) and its 34 wins rank second in the NHL.

Igor Shesterkin posted his first shutout of the season, earned his 21st win of the season and has earned points in four of his last five starts. Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in 16 of his 21 wins. Shesterkin’s shutout was the 12th of his career and seventh career shutout of at least 30 saves, tied with Mike Richter for the fourth most on record by a Rangers netminder behind Henrik Lundqvist (28), Gump Worsley (12) and Ed Giacomin (9).

posted his first shutout of the season, earned his 21st win of the season and has earned points in four of his last five starts. Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in 16 of his 21 wins. Shesterkin’s shutout was the 12th of his career and seventh career shutout of at least 30 saves, tied with Mike Richter for the fourth most on record by a Rangers netminder behind Henrik Lundqvist (28), Gump Worsley (12) and Ed Giacomin (9). Will Cuylle scored his ninth goal of the season, giving him points in three of his last five games (1G-2A). Cuylle notched two hits to extend his season total to 170, the most among NHL rookies and tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

scored his ninth goal of the season, giving him points in three of his last five games (1G-2A). Cuylle notched two hits to extend his season total to 170, the most among NHL rookies and tied for the fourth most in the NHL. Jimmy Vesey scored his 12th goal of the season, giving him three goals in his last three games.

scored his 12th goal of the season, giving him three goals in his last three games. Jonny Brodzinski extended his point streak to three games with an assist (2G-1A). He has five points in his last five games (3G-2A).