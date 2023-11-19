Postgame Notes: Rangers at Devils

11-GAME POINT STREAK - The Rangers won their fourth-straight and extended their point streak to 11 games (10-0-1), the longest since Oct. 18-Nov. 15, 2015 (13 GP). The Rangers’ 12 wins through the first 15 games of the season are their most in team history.

Artemi Panarin set the franchise record for the longest point streak to begin a season with 15-straight contests (9G-16A). The last Ranger to have points in 15-straight games was Wayne Gretzky in 1996-97 and Panarin is the fourth undrafted player in the previous 30 years to record a point streak of at least 15 games. The others: Adam Oates (20 GP in 1996-97), Pascal Dupuis (17 GP in 2011-12) and Gretzky (15 GP in 1996-

97). Panarin tacked on another goal to give him two points, becoming the first Rangers skater with at five straight multi-point games since Jaromir Jagr (6 GP in 2005-06).

NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers earned their sixth comeback win of the year, tied for the second most in the NHL, and their fourth in the third period, also tied for the second most in the league.

Jimmy Vesey collected his ninth career multi-goal game and first since Dec. 15, 2022 against Toronto.

collected his ninth career multi-goal game and first since Dec. 15, 2022 against Toronto. Erik Gustafsson extended his point streak to five games (1G-5A), with an assist. Gustafsson’s 11 points (3G- 8A) are tied with Adam Fox for the most among Rangers defensemen. His career long streak is an 11-game run from Dec 27, 2018 - Jan 12, 2019 with Chicago.

POWER PLAY GOAL - New York scored on the power play, giving them power play goals in 12 of its first 15 contests. The Rangers’ 16 power play goals rank fifth in the NHL.

Vincent Trocheck had three assists in the win, the fourth time he’s collected three assists in a game (Last: Dec. 4, 2017 vs. NYI). He has three goals and seven assists for 10 points in his last five games. In the faceoff circle, Trocheck went 5-for-9 (56%). He has been over 50 percent in draws in 14 of 15 games to start the year.

DOUBLE DIGITS - With Panarin joining Chris Kreider with 10 goals, the Blueshirts are one of three teams to have multiple 10-goal scorers. Others: Vancouver and Toronto.