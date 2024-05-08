Postgame Notes: Game Two vs. Hurricanes

LATE NIGHT NEEDED - The Blueshirts won their ninth game in franchise history when requiring multiple overtimes with their last victory before tonight coming during Game 3 of the 2012 Conference Semifinals (at Washington). The Rangers extended their winning streak to six games, establishing their second-longest such streak in a postseason behind a seven-game run in 1994.

NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers earned their 31st comeback win, which ties their most in a single regular season and playoffs combined (31 in 2021-22).

TAKING ADVANTAGE - New York scored twice on the power play, giving the club power play goals in five-straight games and the league’s most power play goals this postseason (10).