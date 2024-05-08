Postgame Notes: Game Two vs. Hurricanes

LATE NIGHT NEEDED - The Blueshirts won their ninth game in franchise history when requiring multiple overtimes with their last victory before tonight coming during Game 3 of the 2012 Conference Semifinals (at Washington). The Rangers extended their winning streak to six games, establishing their second-longest such streak in a postseason behind a seven-game run in 1994.
NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers earned their 31st comeback win, which ties their most in a single regular season and playoffs combined (31 in 2021-22).
TAKING ADVANTAGE - New York scored twice on the power play, giving the club power play goals in five-straight games and the league’s most power play goals this postseason (10).
- Vincent Trocheck scored his first career playoff overtime goal and tied the franchise record for the longest goal streak in playoff history (Cecil Dillon (5) in 1933). He established a Rangers record with his fourth consecutive playoff game with a power play goal, surpassing the benchmark set by Rod Gilbert in 1970 and matched by three others.
- Igor Shesterkin made 54 saves, tied for the third most in a single playoff game for a Rangers goaltender. Shesterkin became the first Rangers goaltender on record with multiple 50-save playoff performances. He holds the single-game saves record with 79 in Game 1 of the 2022 First Round.
- Alexis Lafreniere scored his first two goals of the playoffs. He is the second Rangers player in the past 15 years to score multiple goals in a playoff game at age 22 or younger, joining Filip Chytil (Game 1 of 2022 CF & Game 6 of 2022 R2).
- Adam Fox (36 GP) collected an assist and became the second-fastest defenseman in NHL history to 30 playoff assists, trailing only Brian Leetch who reached the mark in 34 games. Fox has an assist in four-straight games.
- Chris Kreider scored the 43rd playoff goal of his NHL career and passed John LeClair (42) for sole possession of ninth place on the NHL’s all-time list among U.S.-born players. Kreider became the third player in Rangers history with 70 career postseason points, joining Brian Leetch (89) and Mark Messier (80). Kreider has points (3G-3A) in five of his six playoff games this year.
- Artemi Panarin notched two points to get 126 points (52G-74A) in the regular season and postseason combined, surpassing with Jaromir Jagr (2005-06) for the most by a Rangers player.