Postgame Notes: Game Two vs. Capitals

TWO TO NEW YORK - The Rangers jumped out to a 2-0 series lead and are 15-13 all-time in Game 2’s at home. In their last 14 home playoff games, the Rangers have a 11-3 record, outscoring opponents 51-30 in those contests.

became the fourth defenseman in the past 20 years to score a shorthanded goal in the playoffs and have it stand as the game winner, joining Brendan Smith (Game 2 of 2022 R2), Matt Greene (Game 1 of 2012 CSF) and Nicklas Lidstrom (Game 6 of 2008 CQF). Igor Shesterkin earned his 15th career playoff win, the sixth most in franchise history. - Peter Laviolette coached in his 1,668th game (regular season and playoffs), surpassing John Tortorella for the eighth most in NHL history. Tonight was his 80th career playoff win.