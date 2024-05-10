Postgame Notes: Game Three at Hurricanes

EXTRA SESSION SUCCESS AGAIN - The Rangers won in the extra session for the second straight game, taking a 3-0 series lead and improving to 7-0 in the playoffs. The Blueshirts have won each of their first seven games of a playoff year for the second time in franchise history (7-0 in 1994) and are the first team to achieve the feat since the 2008 Penguins (7- 0).

Artemi Panarin scored his third career playoff overtime goal and recorded his fourth game-winning goal of these playoffs, tying Frank Boucher (1928), Brian Leetch (1994) and Mark Messier (1994) for the most in a playoff year by a Rangers player.

Chris Kreider scored his fourth goal of the playoffs and second career shorthanded playoff goal. He became the ninth player to record multiple shorthanded playoff goals with the franchise (Mark Messier leads with 3). Mika Zibanejad notched an assist to give him a team-high 12 points (3G-9A). Zibanejad became the sixth player in Rangers history to start a postseason with points in seven straight games. He joined Mark Messier (13 GP in 1994), Brian Leetch (9 GP in 1994), Ron Duguay (8 GP in 1981), Adam Fox (7 GP in 2022) and Alex Kovalev (7 GP in 1994). Alexis Lafreniere scored his third goal of the playoffs and assisted on Panarin's winner, giving him points in six of his seven playoff games and three goals in the last two games.

