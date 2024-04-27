Postgame Notes: Game Three at Capitals

240426POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

SHG (AGAIN!) - For a second consecutive game, the Rangers potted a shorthanded goal. It marked just the fourth time in Rangers history they have notched a shorthanded goal in consecutive playoff games (since officially tracked in 1933-34). The others: 4 GP in 1979, 3 GP in 1990 and 2 GP in 1940. The Rangers became the third team on record to score a shorthanded game-winning goal in consecutive contests in the playoffs. The others: Philadelphia (Game 7 of DF to Game 1 of 1989 CF) and Toronto (Game 7 of SF to Game 1 of 1964 SCF).

  • Chris Kreider scored his franchise leading 42nd career playoff goal and with 67 playoff points he has tied Rod Gilbert for the third most postseason points in franchise history.
  • Mika Zibanejad (2A) recorded his 14th career multi-point game in the playoffs, moving into a tie with Don Maloney for the fifth most in Rangers history.
  • Vincent Trocheck recorded a goal and an assist, giving him five points (2G-3A) in the playoffs - tied for the team-lead with Mika Zibanejad.
  • Igor Shesterkin recorded his 16th career playoff win, tying John Davidson for the fifth most in team history.
  • Adam Fox earned his first point (A) of the postseason. His 32 career playoff points are tied with Barry Beck for the sixth most in franchise history among defensemen.
  • Jack Roslovic collected an assist. He has a point in all three of the Rangers’ playoff games (1G-2A).

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

Recap: Rangers at Capitals 4.26.24

