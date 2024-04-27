Postgame Notes: Game Three at Capitals

SHG (AGAIN!) - For a second consecutive game, the Rangers potted a shorthanded goal. It marked just the fourth time in Rangers history they have notched a shorthanded goal in consecutive playoff games (since officially tracked in 1933-34). The others: 4 GP in 1979, 3 GP in 1990 and 2 GP in 1940. The Rangers became the third team on record to score a shorthanded game-winning goal in consecutive contests in the playoffs. The others: Philadelphia (Game 7 of DF to Game 1 of 1989 CF) and Toronto (Game 7 of SF to Game 1 of 1964 SCF).

Chris Kreider scored his franchise leading 42nd career playoff goal and with 67 playoff points he has tied Rod Gilbert for the third most postseason points in franchise history.

Mika Zibanejad (2A) recorded his 14th career multi-point game in the playoffs, moving into a tie with Don Maloney for the fifth most in Rangers history.

Vincent Trocheck recorded a goal and an assist, giving him five points (2G-3A) in the playoffs - tied for the team-lead with Mika Zibanejad.

Igor Shesterkin recorded his 16th career playoff win, tying John Davidson for the fifth most in team history.

Adam Fox earned his first point (A) of the postseason. His 32 career playoff points are tied with Barry Beck for the sixth most in franchise history among defensemen.

Jack Roslovic collected an assist. He has a point in all three of the Rangers' playoff games (1G-2A).