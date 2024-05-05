Postgame Notes: Game One vs. Hurricanes

GARDEN PARTY - The Rangers became the fourth different Presidents’ Trophy winner to claim a victory in each of their first five or more games to start a postseason (Others: NYR in 1994 - 7-0-0, DAL in 1999 - 6-0-0 and COL in 2021 - 6-0-0). New York improved to 12-3 in its last 15 playoff home games, outscoring opponents 55-33 in those contests.

IT’S A POWER PLAY GOAL x2 - The Rangers scored twice on the power play, giving them eight in the playoffs, the second most in the NHL behind Edmonton (10). The Blueshirts have collected multiple power play goals in three of five contests this postseason.