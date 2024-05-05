Postgame Notes: Game One vs. Hurricanes

GARDEN PARTY - The Rangers became the fourth different Presidents’ Trophy winner to claim a victory in each of their first five or more games to start a postseason (Others: NYR in 1994 - 7-0-0, DAL in 1999 - 6-0-0 and COL in 2021 - 6-0-0). New York improved to 12-3 in its last 15 playoff home games, outscoring opponents 55-33 in those contests.
IT’S A POWER PLAY GOAL x2 - The Rangers scored twice on the power play, giving them eight in the playoffs, the second most in the NHL behind Edmonton (10). The Blueshirts have collected multiple power play goals in three of five contests this postseason.
- Mika Zibanejad scored twice for the Rangers, giving him his fourth straight multi-point playoff game. He became the fourth player in Rangers history to do so, joining Adam Fox (4 GP in 2022), Pierre Larouche (4 GP in 1986) and Don Maloney (4 GP in 1979). It marked Zibanejad’s 16th playoff multi-point game with New York, tying Rod Gilbert for the third most in Rangers playoff history. In addition, Zibanejad’s 10 points are tied for the second most in the playoffs this season.
- Chris Kreider notched two assists, bringing his career playoff totals to 69 points and surpassing Rod Gilbert (67) for sole possession of third on the Rangers’ all-time playoff points list.
- Artemi Panarin scored his third game-winning goal in five playoff games, giving him 124 combined points on the season and tying Jaromir Jagr (124 in 2005-06) for the most in franchise history.
- Vincent Trocheck scored his team-leading fourth goal of the playoffs and added an assist. His eight points rank second on the Blueshirts this postseason.
- Igor Shesterkin earned his 18th playoff win of his career, surpassing Dave Kerr for the fourth most playoff wins in team history.