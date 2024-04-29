Postgame Notes: Game Four at Capitals

HOW SWEEP IT IS - The Blueshirts became the first team in the NHL to advance to the Second Round with their fourth sweep of a best-of-seven series (Others: 2007 CQF vs. ATL, 1994 CQF vs. NYI, 1972 SF vs. CHI). New York became just the sixth Presidents’ Trophy winner to sweep its opening-round series. The others: the 2020-21 Avalanche, 2000-01 Avalanche, 1998-99 Stars, 1993-94 Rangers and 1985-86 Oilers.
SPECIAL TEAMS, SPECIAL PLAYS - The Blueshirts scored three times on the power play. Their six power play goals are tied for the second most in the playoffs.
- Mika Zibanejad had two assists, becoming the third Rangers player in the past 25 years to post three straight multi-point games in the playoffs, following Adam Fox (4 GP in 2022) and Martin Straka (3 GP in 2008). Zibanejad collected his 15th career multi-point playoff game with the Rangers and passed Don Maloney (14) for the fourth most in franchise history.
- Artemi Panarin notched a goal and an assist to boost his combined regular season and playoff totals to 123 points, surpassing Vic Hadfield (1971-72) for the second-most points by a Rangers player behind only Jaromir Jagr (124 pts in 2005-06). Panarin scored his second series-clinching goal with the Rangers ( Game 7 vs. PIT in 2022), making him one of eight players in Rangers history to record multiple series-clinching goals.
- Igor Shesterkin notched his 17th career playoff win, and fourth straight, tying Dave Kerr for the fourth most playoff wins in team history.
- Kaapo Kakko scored 57 seconds into the game to put New York up 1-0. The last Rangers player to score a goal in the opening minute of a potential-series clinching game was Mark Messier during Game 5 of the 1997 Conference Quarterfinals versus the Panthers (0:39).