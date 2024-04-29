Postgame Notes: Game Four at Capitals

HOW SWEEP IT IS - The Blueshirts became the first team in the NHL to advance to the Second Round with their fourth sweep of a best-of-seven series (Others: 2007 CQF vs. ATL, 1994 CQF vs. NYI, 1972 SF vs. CHI). New York became just the sixth Presidents’ Trophy winner to sweep its opening-round series. The others: the 2020-21 Avalanche, 2000-01 Avalanche, 1998-99 Stars, 1993-94 Rangers and 1985-86 Oilers.

SPECIAL TEAMS, SPECIAL PLAYS - The Blueshirts scored three times on the power play. Their six power play goals are tied for the second most in the playoffs.