The Nashville Predators said a name in 2004, after 257 others had been called in the opening eight rounds of the NHL Draft: Pekka Rinne.

Subtly at first, that's when the definition of success started to change in the organization. In 2011, Rinne led the Predators to their first playoff series win. In 2012, he helped them knock out their fearsome rival, the Detroit Red Wings, in five games. In 2017, Rinne began the Stanley Cup Playoffs with back-to-back shutouts and guided Nashville all the way to their first Stanley Cup Final.

He followed that up by winning 42 of 59 games in the 2017-18 season and giving the Predators their first Central Division title and Presidents' Trophy win. At the age of 35, No. 35 turned in his best work, earning his first Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender.

Season Stats

October 5, 2017 - April 7, 2018

.927 Save %

Pekka Rinne finished first in save percentage (.927) and even-strength save percentage (.938)*

 

-

2.31 GAA

Rinne finished first in goals-against average*

 

-

8 Shutouts

No. 35 finished tied for first in the NHL in shutouts with eight, a career high

He bested his previous-high mark of seven, which he hit in 2008-09 and 2009-10

 

-

42 Wins

Rinne finished first in wins*

*Out of goaltenders who played at least 50 games

Timeline

2017-18 Season

October 19, 2017

PEKKA RINNE RECORDS FIRST SHUTOUT OF THE SEASON AGAINST PHILADELPHIA FLYERS IN 1-0 WIN
-

Pekka Rinne's 44th career shutout extended Nashville's point streak to five-straight games to give them a 4-2-1 record and a season sweep of the Flyers.

"Our main thing is to play tighter as a team and to make good decisions, and by no means are we a defensive team," Rinne said. "We play a fast game up and down the ice, but as a five-man unit, we've been better. That's been our focus, and then try to find that speed that we have. The first few games, we weren't able to generate that for some reason, but tonight, that's a great road game."

November 24, 2017

PEKKA RINNE RECORDS 45TH CAREER SHUTOUT
PASSES MIIKKA KIPRUSOFF FOR MOST ALL-TIME SHUTOUTS AMONG FINNISH-BORN GOALTENDERS
-

Pekka Rinne posted his 45th career shutout and the Predators defeated the Blues, 2-0, on Friday night at Scottrade Center. It's Nashville's fourth consecutive victory, giving them nine wins in their last 10 tries - and with the fathers watching live - the Preds found a way to defeat one of the League's top teams.

"He deserves a lot of credit tonight, like most nights," Preds center Ryan Johansen said of Rinne. "He's been stellar to start the year so far, and you need good goaltending to win in this League. He's been the backbone, and we need him to keep doing what he's doing."

365 Pediatric Cancer Fund

2013-Present
-

Launched during the 2013-14 season, the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily is an initiative of the Nashville Predators Foundation and two of the team's icons, goaltender Pekka Rinne and former captain Shea Weber.

The 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily works with Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt to raise funds and awareness for cancer research. Additionally, the initiative coordinates with the team to host a series of opportunities that enable the hospital's young patrons and their families to get a special dose of the Smashville hockey experience.

Donate Now
January 6, 2018

PEKKA RINNE RECORDS 20TH VICTORY OF THE SEASON AFTER MAKING 26 SAVES IN WIN OVER LOS ANGELES KINGS
-

 

"You saw the last time we were here they came back on us, too," Preds Captain Roman Josi said. "We knew they were going to have a push after we were up 3-1, and they did. We did a good job responding with that huge goal scoring 4-2. Peks was great in the net."

January 28, 2018

PEKKA RINNE, P.K. SUBBAN AND HEAD COACH PETER LAVIOLETTE REPRESENT PREDATORS AT 2018 NHL ALL-STAR GAME; RINNE DAZZLES IN SAVE STREAK COMPETITION BEFORE PERFECT STINT IN 3-ON-3 GAME
-

It's been an impressive season for Pekka Rinne thus far, posting 21 wins in just 32 games, the second fastest start to 20 wins in his career.

The veteran netminder has been named to the Central Division squad that will participate in the 2018 festivities during the final weekend in January in Tampa Bay, Florida, joining Preds defenseman and Central Division Captain P.K. Subban, plus, Predators and Central Division Head Coach Peter Laviolette as the Nashville representatives.

February 19, 2018

RINNE RECORDS 30TH VICTORY OF THE SEASON WITH 36 SAVES, NABS CAREER WIN NO. 299
-

 

Craig Smith buried a feed from Kevin Fiala midway through the third, and Pekka Rinne shut the door the rest of the way - making 36 saves in total - to collect his 299th career victory and get his club back in the win column.

February 22, 2018

PEKKA RINNE BECOMES 34TH GOALIE IN NHL HISTORY TO WIN 300 CAREER GAMES
-

The Predators made sure Pekka Rinne's 300th win wasn't in doubt by scoring seven times in a 7-1 rout of the Sharks.

Shortly after Rinne made his 33rd and final save of the night, the veteran puck stopper became the 34th goaltender in NHL history to record 300 wins, an elite club to say the least.

In addition to becoming the seventh active goaltender to attain the feat, Rinne is also just the third Finnish netminder to record NHL win No. 300.

March 6, 2018

RINNE EARNS 50TH CAREER SHUTOUT; 28TH GOALTENDER IN NHL HISTORY TO HIT THE MARK
-

Ryan Hartman broke a scoreless tie and Pekka Rinne recorded his seventh shutout of the season as the Nashville Predators defeated the Dallas Stars, 2-0. Tuesday night's victory at Bridgestone Arena is Nashville's ninth straight, setting a franchise record for consecutive wins.

"As a bigger picture, I think the last 30 games or something our stats are pretty remarkable," Rinne said. "It's fun right now with nine wins in a row. We're feeling good. The team is healthy, and we're clicking really well. It's so much fun."

March 10, 2018

PREDS HOST SECOND HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT OF THE SEASON
-

The 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund, presented by Twice Daily and founded by Pekka Rinne and former Preds captain Shea Weber, is an integral part of each of the Preds Foundation's Hockey Fights Cancer Nights.

Weber noted that he and Rinne, "were in a unique situation where we could help, and were thankful to brighten up the lives of kids going through some of their toughest days."

The 365 Fund has two suites, funded by Weber and Rinne, which host special guests from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and their families at Predators home games throughout the season.

This family-friendly night out is a rare treat for most of the young visitors, many of which cannot handle the otherwise hustle and bustle of the crowded arena. Different opportunities to interact with the team, such as locker room meet and greets, further enhance this experience. Seasonal hospital visits by the team, and various fundraisers conducted by the Nashville Predators Foundation, serve to bolster the spirit and resources of the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily.

March 19, 2018

RINNE REACHES 40-WIN MARK FOR THIRD TIME IN HIS CAREER, BECOMING SEVENTH GOALTENDER IN NHL HISTORY TO ACHIEVE THE FEAT; WINS 11 STRAIGHT FOR SECOND TIME IN HIS CAREER
-

It's time to rewrite the record books again.

Pekka Rinne posted his eighth shutout of the season and the Predators saw their point streak hit a record 15 games on their way to defeating the Sabres, 4-0, on Monday night at KeyBank Center.

"I could go on about Peks forever," Preds center Ryan Johansen said. "I'm just happy to see him doing so well."

"He's just been steady," Nashville Head Coach Peter Laviolette said. "He's been rock steady for us the whole time."

April 7, 2018

RINNE LEADS PREDS TO FIRST-EVER PRESIDENTS' TROPHY, CENTRAL DIVISION TITLE AND NO. 1 SEED IN WESTERN CONFERENCE
-

Add another piece of hardware to the display case.

Prior to their 2017-18 regular-season finale on Saturday, the Nashville Predators were presented with the Presidents' Trophy by NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly in front of a raucous crowd at Bridgestone Arena.

Awarded annually to the club with the best overall record, the Predators clinched the honor on Thursday night in Washington, just minutes after becoming Central Division and regular-season Western Conference champions for the first time in team history.

More About Rinne

Career Highlights, Nominations and Fun Facts

Career Highlights

2005 - Present
-
First NHL Game
December 15, 2005 vs. Chicago
First NHL Win
December 15, 2005 vs. Chicago
First NHL Shutout
December 1, 2008 vs. Buffalo
Longest Win Streak
11 Wins: January 7 - February 4, 2012
11 Wins: February 27 - March 19, 2018
Most Shots Faced in a Game
Made 48 Saves on 50 Shots
February 15, 2011 vs. San Jose Sharks

Career Stats

2005 - Present
-
Tied for 13th Among All-Time NHL Goalies
Tied for 19th Among All-Time NHL Goalies
Tied for 55th Among All-Time NHL Goalies
Tied for 28th Among All-Time NHL Goalies
Tied for 23rd Among All-Time NHL Goalies

Nominations

-
All-Star Team
Vezina Trophy
2018
2018
2016
2015
2015
2012
2011
2011

Fun Facts

» Has two sisters, including his twin

» Favorite hobbies are tennis and reading

» His top musicians are Neil Young and Red Hot Chili Peppers

» Samurai Sushi is his first choice to eat at in Nashville

» Where does Rinne love to vacation? Greece!

» He'd like to try being the president of Finland for a day

» Rinne's jersey was taken aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery on Mission STS-133 on Feb. 24, 2011

My Story

An Improbable Journey to Nashville

"Life is pretty crazy when you stop to think about it. Isn't it?

I think about my journey to live in Nashville, a city that I now love, but a place so far away from where I grew up in the Finnish countryside. As a kid, I never dreamed of visiting the United States or playing the NHL. Until I was 20, I was pretty unsure on where Tennessee was actually located, and I had no reason to know.

So how did I end up here?"

