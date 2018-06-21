The Nashville Predators said a name in 2004, after 257 others had been called in the opening eight rounds of the NHL Draft: Pekka Rinne.

Subtly at first, that's when the definition of success started to change in the organization. In 2011, Rinne led the Predators to their first playoff series win. In 2012, he helped them knock out their fearsome rival, the Detroit Red Wings, in five games. In 2017, Rinne began the Stanley Cup Playoffs with back-to-back shutouts and guided Nashville all the way to their first Stanley Cup Final.

He followed that up by winning 42 of 59 games in the 2017-18 season and giving the Predators their first Central Division title and Presidents' Trophy win. At the age of 35, No. 35 turned in his best work, earning his first Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender.