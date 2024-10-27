Marchessault, Predators defeat Blue Jackets in OT for 3rd straight win

Alexandre Carrier scored the tying goal early in the third period, Filip Forsberg also scored, and Brady Skjei had two assists for the Predators (3-5-0), who began the season 0-5-0. Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves.

“I think we’re realizing that ‘hurts so good’ sort of thing,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “It’s going to be hard, but the joy is in the hurt. The joy is in the work. I thought we had joy through pain tonight.”

Kirill Marchenko and Zach Werenski scored for the Blue Jackets (3-3-1), who have alternated wins and losses over their first seven games. Tarasov made 29 saves.

“Sure, we were impressed (responding after giving up leads), but we were unimpressed with how we played when we had a two-goal lead,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “We turned the puck over constantly, gave them an opportunity to come back at us. We have to manage the game a [heck] of a lot better than we did in those situations. The game should’ve been cleaner than it was.”

Marchenko gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 3:53 of the second period on a wrist shot from the slot off a backhand pass from the corner by Adam Fantilli.

“For the most part, to be honest with you, we liked our game,” Evason said. “We liked how we played. We limited a lot of their opportunities. When we didn’t turn it over, we were a really good hockey club. When we did, we were very, very average.”