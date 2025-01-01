L'Heureux to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Predators game

Forward facing discipline for slew-footing against Wild defenseman Spurgeon

LHeureux_NSH_up-close

© André Ringuette/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Zachary L'Heureux will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on a date to be determined.

The Nashville Predators forward is facing discipline for tripping/slew-footing against Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 3:19 of the second period in the Predators' 5-3 loss at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Spurgeon sustained an apparent lower-body injury on the play. L'Heureux was assessed a match penalty.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: tripping/slew-footing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

