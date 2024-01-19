Gourde to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kraken game

Forward facing discipline for charging Oilers defenseman Ekholm

Yanni-Gourde

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Yanni Gourde will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. 

The Seattle Kraken forward is facing discipline for charging Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm

The incident occurred with 3:34 remaining in the third period of the Kraken’s 4-2 loss on Thursday. 

Gourde received a five-minute major for charging. Eckholm received a two-minute minor for roughing against Gourde. 

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: charging. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

