Gourde to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kraken game

Yanni Gourde will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The Seattle Kraken forward is facing discipline for charging Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm.

The incident occurred with 3:34 remaining in the third period of the Kraken’s 4-2 loss on Thursday.

Gourde received a five-minute major for charging. Eckholm received a two-minute minor for roughing against Gourde.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: charging. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.