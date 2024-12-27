Hagens off to fast start for United States at World Junior Championship

OTTAWA -- James Hagens is focused on the future, but admitted a bit of his past provided some motivation Thursday.

Hagens, a candidate to be the first pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, had two goals and two assists as the United States opened the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 10-4 win against Germany at Canadian Tire Centre.

But it was being the last player cut from the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the 2024 WJC that was on his mind.

"Obviously that was something that motivated me every day to train harder and be ready for this moment," the 18-year-old said. "I'm really grateful that I'm here now, and I was able to get that opportunity to try and make the team last year. It's just kind of understanding that with every opportunity you get, you've got to make sure you earn it, nothing's going to be given to you. So it's been great. It's been something that motivated me a lot throughout the summer and throughout the season so far."

That season has included 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 16 games as a freshman at Boston College.

"You see the point production he's had and the dominance he has there on the ice," teammate Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) said. "He's a generational player, so he's a lot of fun to play with."

Hagens started the fun early for the U.S. scoring the game's first goal at 8:07 of the first period when he followed a play at the net and chipped a loose puck in the crease over Germany goalie Nico Pertuch.

Referees initially ruled no goal on the play, but a video review showed the puck crossed the goal line.

Having to wait this long to play in the World Juniors, Hagens didn't mind waiting another few moments to have his first goal become official.

"I kind of saw it go in," he said. "I didn't really know what was happening, whether it was goalie interference or not. So just went back to the bench and waited for them to review it. But yeah, I saw it cross the line."

Hagens helped make it 2-0 when he was first into the left corner to get to the rebound of a shot by Leonard, and he slid a backhand pass that Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers) finished.

Perreault has seen plenty of those plays this season as he, Hagens and Leonard skate on the same line at Boston College.

"The things he can do, his speed, his skill, smart plays, and he can score," Perreault said. "So he can pretty much do it all. So it's pretty easy to play with him."

But his biggest play came in the second period, after the U.S. saw its 3-0 lead cut to 3-2. But moments after the U.S. killed a penalty for an unsuccessful challenge on Germany's second goal, Hagens won a face-off after Germany iced the puck, found space in the middle of the offensive zone, and when Perreault found him, he whipped a shot from just above the hash marks past Petruch at 14:01.

"I think the bench breathed a little bit after getting through the kill and then getting that goal and ending the second period like we did," United States coach David Carle said.

That goal opened the floodgates as the U.S. scored twice more before the second ended, including Hagens assisting on Perreault's second goal.

Hagens relished being in that position. Just as he does being in the spotlight as the potential No. 1 pick in the draft. What some see as pressure, he sees as a compliment.

"You've got to be grateful if you're a guy that has pressure," the 17-year-old said. "It's something that comes with the privilege. You can't really let that [draft] stuff affect you. Especially when you're out on the ice, it's hockey, you want to be in that moment where there's pressure on you and on your team. You just kind of have to let your instincts take over. You've grown up your whole life for this moment. So there's nothing you shouldn't be ready for."

Hagens wasn't ready for that opportunity last year, but that's in the past.

"Just physically, mentally, a year further, stronger, bigger," said Carle, who led the team at the 2024 WJC. "I just think more ready for the challenge. And obviously has had a great start to his college season at Boston College.

"And we're going to lean on him a lot here."