Jets 'not satisfied' heading into Game 3 against Avalanche

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets haven't truly played their game yet in the Western Conference First Round, and that could be bad news for the Colorado Avalanche.

Winnipeg hasn't been that stifling, defense-first team that entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a head of steam after winning its final eight games of the regular season.

"The type of group we are, I think we're never really satisfied," Jets forward Kyle Connor said after a 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2 at Canada Life Centre evened the best-of-7 series.

"If you talk to 'Bones' (Jets coach Rick Bowness), it's always something to improve on. Yeah, we took some strides compared to last game defensively, but at the same time, I thought we had more zone time last game and created a lot more offense. So, at the same time, you're never going to be satisfied completely with your game, you want to strive. That's what makes this group so successful. We look at the hard things. It starts with Bones. He's on us. Even after that first win, he was going over stuff that we can improve on."

The Jets allowed an average of 2.41 goals per game in the regular season, tied for first in the NHL with the Florida Panthers, although Winnipeg allowed a League-low 199 goals (including shootout-deciding goals). The Avalanche, who led the League in scoring 3.68 goals per game, have scored 11 goals in the first two games of this series. The Jets' 5.50 goals against per game average is 15th among 16 playoff teams, ahead of only the Los Angeles Kings, who allowed seven goals in their only game thus far.

Connor Hellebuyck was 37-19-4 with a 2.39 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and five shutouts in 60 regular-season games, ranking in the top five in wins, GAA, save percentage and shutouts among qualified goalies (minimum 25 games). However, in the first two games against the Avalanche, he has allowed 10 goals on 77 shots (5.04 GAA, .870 save percentage).

But as Bowness pointed out, the Jets had chances in the second period, right before Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen tied it 2-2, and have to capitalize on those opportunities moving forward.

"We had them hemmed in their zone a little bit at times last night, we didn't take full advantage of it," Bowness said Wednesday. "But you want to go back and nitpick, like it's 2-1 (Jets), we go down, (Connor) hits the post, Gabe (Vilardi) hits a rebound. We need those to go in. And then that last couple minutes, we kind of self-inflicted the problem. So, we correct those and get some more chances and go from there."