Jets at Utah projected lineups

JETS (31-13-3) at UTAH (19-19-7)
9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN3, TVAS
9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN3, TVAS
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari -- Morgan Barron
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Dominic Toninato, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan
Jack McBain -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
John Marino -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Nick DeSimone
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Carcone
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Namestnikov returns to the lineup after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. ... Fleury is "good to go," Jets coach Scott Arniel said, but the defenseman will not play Monday. ... Appleton practiced Monday and the defenseman will "probably be a game-time decision on Wednesday [against the Colorado Avalanche]," Arniel said. ... Sergachev, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game because of an upper-body injury. .... Bortuzzo is back skating with Utah but coach Andre Tourigny said the defenseman is not ready to play. Bortuzzo will miss his eighth straight game.