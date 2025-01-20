Jets at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (31-13-3) at UTAH (19-19-7)

9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari -- Morgan Barron

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Dominic Toninato, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Mattias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan

Jack McBain -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

John Marino -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Carcone

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Namestnikov returns to the lineup after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. ... Fleury is "good to go," Jets coach Scott Arniel said, but the defenseman will not play Monday. ... Appleton practiced Monday and the defenseman will "probably be a game-time decision on Wednesday [against the Colorado Avalanche]," Arniel said. ... Sergachev, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game because of an upper-body injury. .... Bortuzzo is back skating with Utah but coach Andre Tourigny said the defenseman is not ready to play. Bortuzzo will miss his eighth straight game.

