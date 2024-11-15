Vasilevskiy becomes fastest goalie to 300 wins, Lightning defeat surging Jets

TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy became the fastest goalie to reach 300 NHL wins, and the Tampa Bay Lightning handed the Winnipeg Jets their second loss of the season, 4-1 at Amalie Arena on Thursday.
Vasilevskiy hit the milestone in 490 games, breaking the record set by Jacques Plante (521 games).
Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Lightning (8-6-1), who were 0-3-1 in their previous four games. Vasilevskiy made 24 saves.
Adam Lowry scored for the Jets (15-2-0), who could have been the fastest team in NHL history to get 16 wins in a season (17 games). Eric Comrie made 25 saves.
In its previous game, Winnipeg became the fastest team to 15 wins by defeating the New York Rangers 6-3 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
Guentzel gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 7:24 of the first period when he scored from the top of the slot off a drop pass from Nick Paul.
Brandon Hagel extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:10 of the second period when he took a feed from Darren Raddysh at the left hash marks and beat Comrie to the far post.
Anthony Cirelli made it 3-0 at 4:07 with a power-play goal, redirecting a shot from Victor Hedman. It was Cirelli's 100th NHL goal.
Lowry cut it to 3-1 at 6:54 when a shot from Colin Miller deflected off Hedman and Lowry before getting past Vasilevskiy.
Guentzel scored his second of the game into an empty net at 19:39 of the third period for the 4-1 final.
The Jets lost for the first time on the road this season (7-1-0).