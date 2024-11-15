Vasilevskiy becomes fastest goalie to 300 wins, Lightning defeat surging Jets

Vasilevskiy hit the milestone in 490 games, breaking the record set by Jacques Plante (521 games).

Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Lightning (8-6-1), who were 0-3-1 in their previous four games. Vasilevskiy made 24 saves.

Adam Lowry scored for the Jets (15-2-0), who could have been the fastest team in NHL history to get 16 wins in a season (17 games). Eric Comrie made 25 saves.

In its previous game, Winnipeg became the fastest team to 15 wins by defeating the New York Rangers 6-3 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Guentzel gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 7:24 of the first period when he scored from the top of the slot off a drop pass from Nick Paul.

Brandon Hagel extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:10 of the second period when he took a feed from Darren Raddysh at the left hash marks and beat Comrie to the far post.

Anthony Cirelli made it 3-0 at 4:07 with a power-play goal, redirecting a shot from Victor Hedman. It was Cirelli's 100th NHL goal.

Lowry cut it to 3-1 at 6:54 when a shot from Colin Miller deflected off Hedman and Lowry before getting past Vasilevskiy.

Guentzel scored his second of the game into an empty net at 19:39 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

The Jets lost for the first time on the road this season (7-1-0).