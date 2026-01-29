Jets at Lightning projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (21-24-7) at LIGHTNING (33-14-4)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Danil Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Gustav Nyquist

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Nick Paul -- Jack Finley

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Max Groshev

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Charle-Edouard D'Astous (undisclosed)

Status report

Pionk participated in the morning skate but the defenseman is not expected to play again until after the Olympic break. ... McDonagh was activated from injured reserve and is expected to play for the first time since Dec. 22 because of a lower-body injury. ... Hedman participated in an optional morning skate and the defenseman is hoping to return to the lineup before the Olympic break.

