Jets at Lightning projected lineups

JETS (21-24-7) at LIGHTNING (33-14-4)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Danil Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Gustav Nyquist
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Nick Paul -- Jack Finley
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Max Groshev
Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Charle-Edouard D'Astous (undisclosed)
Status report
Pionk participated in the morning skate but the defenseman is not expected to play again until after the Olympic break. ... McDonagh was activated from injured reserve and is expected to play for the first time since Dec. 22 because of a lower-body injury. ... Hedman participated in an optional morning skate and the defenseman is hoping to return to the lineup before the Olympic break.