Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Panarin extends point streak to 12, Rangers top Red Wings

Lightning score 4 in 1st, top Canadiens

Necas scores in OT, Hurricanes top Sabres

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Ovechkin says Capitals moving 'in right direction'

Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers

Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

 Pacioretty confident he'll return from Achilles tear

Stanley Cup surprises Enoch Cree Nation students

NHL On Tap: Rangers seek point in 8th straight game

Western Conference top team debated by NHL.com

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund celebrates 10th anniversary 

Canucks extend point streak to 8, defeat struggling Oilers

22 games to be nationally televised this week

Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes' absence

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Iafallo has 4 assists, Scheifele gets 3 points; Thomas extends goal streak to 4 for St. Louis

Recap: Jets at Blues 11.7.23

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Alex Iafallo combined for 10 points for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.

Connor scored twice and had an assist, Scheifele had a goal and two assists, and Iafallo had four assists for the Jets (6-4-2), who are 5-1-2 in their past eight games. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves.

Robert Thomas scored in his fourth straight game, and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves for the Blues (5-5-1).

Scheifele scored on a power play at 8:44 of the first period on a quick one-timer off a cross-crease pass by Iafallo to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead.

Neal Pionk's first goal of the season at 16:15 on a wrist shot from the right circle made it 2-0, but Thomas answered 40 seconds later at 16:55 with a wrist shot from the left circle to cut it to 2-1.

Connor gave the Jets a 3-1 lead with a power-play goal at 4:34 of the second period, a one-timer from the right circle that deflected off St. Louis defenseman Nick Leddy's stick, off the far post and in.

Winnipeg went 2-for-3 with the man-advantage.

Connor scored from in tight to make it 4-1 at 1:02 of the third period after Binnington got caught behind the net.

Brayden Schenn cut it to 4-2 at 8:08 with a wrist shot from the left circle, but Cole Perfetti scored into an empty net at 17:32 for the 5-2 final.