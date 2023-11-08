Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Connor scored twice and had an assist, Scheifele had a goal and two assists, and Iafallo had four assists for the Jets (6-4-2), who are 5-1-2 in their past eight games. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves.

Robert Thomas scored in his fourth straight game, and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves for the Blues (5-5-1).

Scheifele scored on a power play at 8:44 of the first period on a quick one-timer off a cross-crease pass by Iafallo to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead.

Neal Pionk's first goal of the season at 16:15 on a wrist shot from the right circle made it 2-0, but Thomas answered 40 seconds later at 16:55 with a wrist shot from the left circle to cut it to 2-1.

Connor gave the Jets a 3-1 lead with a power-play goal at 4:34 of the second period, a one-timer from the right circle that deflected off St. Louis defenseman Nick Leddy's stick, off the far post and in.

Winnipeg went 2-for-3 with the man-advantage.

Connor scored from in tight to make it 4-1 at 1:02 of the third period after Binnington got caught behind the net.

Brayden Schenn cut it to 4-2 at 8:08 with a wrist shot from the left circle, but Cole Perfetti scored into an empty net at 17:32 for the 5-2 final.