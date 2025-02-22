Jets at Blues projected lineups

Status report

Lowry will return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. ... Morrissey, a defenseman who missed the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game for Canada against the United States on Thursday, will not play. ... Hellebuyck will get a couple days off after playing for the U.S. at the 4 Nations. ... Connor, a healthy scratch for the U.S. on Thursday, will play. ... Kahkonen was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday to back up Comrie. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Parayko will play and Binnington will back up Hofer after each played for Canada at the 4 Nations. ... Texier will play after missing practice the past four days with an illness.