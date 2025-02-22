Jets at Blues projected lineups

JETS (39-14-3) at BLUES (25-26-5)
7 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, SNW
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola -- Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Kappo Kahkonen
Scratched: Connor Hellebuyck, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Josh Morrissey (illness), Morgan Barron (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nick Leddy, Zack Bolduc
Injured: None
Status report
Lowry will return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. ... Morrissey, a defenseman who missed the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game for Canada against the United States on Thursday, will not play. ... Hellebuyck will get a couple days off after playing for the U.S. at the 4 Nations. ... Connor, a healthy scratch for the U.S. on Thursday, will play. ... Kahkonen was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday to back up Comrie. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Parayko will play and Binnington will back up Hofer after each played for Canada at the 4 Nations. ... Texier will play after missing practice the past four days with an illness.