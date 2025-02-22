Jets at Blues projected lineups

JETS (39-14-3) at BLUES (25-26-5)

7 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola -- Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Kappo Kahkonen

Scratched: Connor Hellebuyck, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Josh Morrissey (illness), Morgan Barron (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nick Leddy, Zack Bolduc

Injured: None

Status report

Lowry will return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. ... Morrissey, a defenseman who missed the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game for Canada against the United States on Thursday, will not play. ... Hellebuyck will get a couple days off after playing for the U.S. at the 4 Nations. ... Connor, a healthy scratch for the U.S. on Thursday, will play. ... Kahkonen was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday to back up Comrie. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Parayko will play and Binnington will back up Hofer after each played for Canada at the 4 Nations. ... Texier will play after missing practice the past four days with an illness.

