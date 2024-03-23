Islanders ease past Jets, end 6-game skid

Clutterbuck scores twice, Barzal, Fasching each has 3 points for New York

Recap: Jets @ Islanders 3.23.24

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. --  Cal Clutterbuck scored twice, and the New York Islanders ended a six-game skid with a 6-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets at UBS Arena on Saturday.

Mathew Barzal and Hudson Fasching each had a goal and two assists, and Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves for the Islanders (30-25-15), who were outscored 26-9 over the six losses (0-5-1). They host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Mason Appleton and Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets (44-21-5), who have lost the past two of a five-game road trip (2-2-0) that concludes at the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Connor Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 26 shots before being pulled in the second period. Laurent Brossoit made 12 saves in relief.

Clutterbuck gave New York a 1-0 lead at 5:22 of the first period, backhanding a rebound past Hellebuyck’s right pad after an offensive-zone face-off.

He scored again at 8:50 when he took a pass from Matt Martin and beat Hellebuyck with a wrist shot from the left circle to make it 2-0.

Namestnikov cut it to 2-1 at 11:20 on Winnipeg’s second shot of the game, scoring on a breakaway after a feed from Morgan Barron.

Kyle Palmieri gave the Islanders a 3-1 lead at 16:47. He took a cross-ice feed from Brock Nelson and roofed a shot over Hellebuyck to the far post from the edge of the right circle.

New York outshot Winnipeg 15-3 in the first.

Fasching made it 4-1 at 1:51 of the second period, scoring on the forehand in front after a from Barzal from along the right half-wall.

Barzal extended the lead to 5-1 at 9:11, knocking in a loose puck for his second goal in as many games after a six-game drought.

Hellebuyck was replaced by Brossoit after Barzal’s goal.

Anders Lee made it 6-1 at 15:32. After Barzal won an offensive-zone face-off, Lee collected the puck in the right circle, spun and stuffed it past Brossoit.

Appleton cut it to 6-2 at 7:37 of the third period on a rebound of Nikolaj Ehlers’ shot, and Perfetti got a long wrist shot past a screened Varlamov at 17:50 for the 6-3 final.

