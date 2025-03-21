Coach’s Challenge: WPG @ EDM – 5:30 of the Second Period 

Challenge Initiated By: Winnipeg

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Edmonton

Explanation: Video review confirmed that the actions of Winnipeg’s Colin Miller caused Edmonton’s Zach Hyman to contact goaltender Connor Hellebuyck prior to Jeff Skinner’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

