Jets at Stars projected lineups

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola, Colin Miller

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Oscar Back -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Pionk and Ehlers each will be a game-time decision, Jets coach Scott Arniel said; Pionk has missed 12 games because of a lower-body injury and Ehlers two games, also because of a lower-body injury. Fleury, a defenseman, would enter the lineup if Pionk cannot play and Gustafsson, a forward, would come in if Ehlers remains out. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate. ... Seguin has been taking contact in practice and is close to returning, Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said; the center had hip surgery Dec. 5 and has not played since Dec. 1.