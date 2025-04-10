Jets at Stars projected lineups
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola, Colin Miller
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Oscar Back -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
Pionk and Ehlers each will be a game-time decision, Jets coach Scott Arniel said; Pionk has missed 12 games because of a lower-body injury and Ehlers two games, also because of a lower-body injury. Fleury, a defenseman, would enter the lineup if Pionk cannot play and Gustafsson, a forward, would come in if Ehlers remains out. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate. ... Seguin has been taking contact in practice and is close to returning, Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said; the center had hip surgery Dec. 5 and has not played since Dec. 1.