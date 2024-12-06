Jets at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (19-8-0) at BLACKHAWKS (8-16-2)

4 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev -- Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- Alec Martinez

Wyat Kaiser -- TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

The Jets are expected to play each goalie this weekend, with Hellebuyck starting against the Blackhawks and Comrie playing at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. … This will be the Blackhawks first game under interim coach Anders Sorensen, who replaced Luke Richardson on Thursday. Sorensen was coach of Chicago's American Hockey League affiliate at Rockford.

Latest News

Sorensen seeks to get Bedard, Blackhawks on track as new coach

List of NHL captains

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Trouba traded to Ducks by Rangers for Vaakanainen

NHL Buzz: Stone to return for Golden Knights against Stars

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Demko to return for Canucks as backup against Blue Jackets

Trouba scratched by Rangers for roster management purposes, captain's future unclear

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Richardson fired by Blackhawks, Sorensen named interim

Top 10 NHL EDGE stats for 4 Nations Face-Off

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Matthews, Maple Leafs can extend winning streak against Capitals

Hyman scores twice in return, Oilers defeat Blue Jackets

Blues defeat Flames in OT, extend point streak to 5

Jets end 4-game losing streak, defeat Sabres in OT