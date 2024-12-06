Jets at Blackhawks projected lineups
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev -- Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- Alec Martinez
Wyat Kaiser -- TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
The Jets are expected to play each goalie this weekend, with Hellebuyck starting against the Blackhawks and Comrie playing at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. … This will be the Blackhawks first game under interim coach Anders Sorensen, who replaced Luke Richardson on Thursday. Sorensen was coach of Chicago's American Hockey League affiliate at Rockford.