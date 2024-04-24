Nylander out again for Maple Leafs in Game 3 with undisclosed injury

Forward has not yet played against Bruins in Eastern 1st Round series

TOR Nylander Game 3 out again 42424

© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- William Nylander did not play for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday because of an undisclosed injury.

The forward, who also missed Games 1 and 2, participated in the morning skate and worked on a line with left wing Calle Jarnkrok and center Pontus Holmberg, though he remained out long after the skate had concluded with the projected scratches.

Coach Sheldon Keefe said after the morning skate that “there is a chance” Nylander would play but added the decision would come down to how he responded to the workout.

Toronto tied the best-of-7 series with a 3-2 win in Game 2 on Monday.

Nylander, who played in all 82 regular-season games, set an NHL career high with 98 points (40 goals, 58 assists), which was second on Toronto, behind Auston Matthews (107 points; 69 goals, 38 assists), and 10th in the League.

“I’ve been asked the question a couple times about how we adjust without 'Willy,' you really don’t,” Keefe said. “You just keep pressing on. We have a game plan, and when Willy comes back in the lineup, it doesn’t change. How you need to play and what’s required to compete and win at this time of the year is the same no matter who is in or out.”

The Maple Leafs used the same lineup as they did in Game 2. Keefe said the fourth line of Connor Dewar-David Kampf-Ryan Reaves and the third line of Jarnkrok-Holmberg-Nicholas Robertson have provided reliable minutes in the absence of Nylander.

Jarnkrok returned to the lineup in Game 1 after missing the final 17 games of the regular season with a hand injury.

“It’s not surprising,” Keefe said. “The Kampf line has been good for us for quite some time here now, and Robertson and Holmberg have been doing a really good job for us down the stretch, and Jarnkrok, next to Reaves, is our most experienced playoff player (88 career postseason games). So, even though he missed a bunch of time -- it’s tough to come back at this time of year -- you feel better about it given that he has the level of experience that he does and the type of player he is. He gives you everything he has.”

