Gretzky passed Howe for 1st on NHL goal list 30 years ago 

Though Gretzky’s offensive totals stand alone, The Great One looks elsewhere in the “best-ever” discussion.

"Gordie is the greatest player ever," he said. "I say this all the time. Bobby Orr or Gordie Howe, pick who you think is better. I happen to be a little biased. I was a forward, so I'll take Gordie. But more importantly he was the nicest man I ever met.”

Gretzky will be in Montreal’s historic Notre Dame Basilica on the 30th anniversary of his date with goal-scoring destiny, speaking as a eulogist at the nationally televised state funeral of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

The late Maurice Richard’s service was held here on May 31, 2000, Gordie Howe among those in attendance that day.

With Gretzky and Howe forever linked by their friendship and prowess as players, Marty Howe is looking ahead to what might be a reunion of sorts: the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, spanning the Detroit River, is tentatively scheduled to open in the autumn of 2025.

“I’m going to invite Wayne to the opening, and I hope he can make it,” Howe said. “I’ll try to get him there.”

Then, with a laugh: “I’ll tell him he can hit a golf ball off it while he’s up there.”

Top photo: Wayne Gretzky in the Los Angeles Kings dressing room on March 23, 1994 with the puck he used to score career regular-season goal No. 802, making him the NHL’s all-time leading scorer.