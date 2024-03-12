Hellebuyck makes 23 saves, Jets shut out Capitals

Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves for the Capitals (30-24-9), who were 7-2-1 in their previous 10 games.

"They had the puck for 75 percent of the game,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “That makes it difficult to create any offense, and when we did, not nearly a good enough job getting to the interior. Zero traffic on Hellebuyck, so anything that we did generate scoring-chance-wise he saw it clear. Obviously everybody knows if he sees a shot he’s going to stop it, so it’s not a recipe for success against this team.

“Just right from the start … when I was standing there watching, it was just bigger, faster, stronger. Every facet, they just were,” Carbery said. “So you’ve got to tip your cap, that’s a really good team that just got better with [Tyler] Toffoli and [Sean] Monahan and those guys. It just felt like they were bigger, stronger on pucks, and they were just way quicker than us. Everywhere.”

Pionk made it 1-0 Jets at 10:05 of the first period when he took a Mason Appleton cross-ice pass, held off Max Pacioretty with his body, and scored with a wrist shot from the edge of the circle.

“We've got a deep team,” Monahan said. “Guys can play anywhere, fill in obviously at different times. So I think that's a real good problem to have.”

Iafallo pushed it to 2-0 at 8:16 of the second, tipping Josh Morrissey’s point shot in front.

“We were pretty composed and didn’t let the emotions get the best of us,” Connor said. “(We) stayed calm. You know, we gave up a scoring chance right off the start and we just stuck with it. Even when we had turnovers, we were supporting each other, kind of focusing on the next shift.”