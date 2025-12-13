Capitals at Jets projected lineups

CAPITALS (18-9-4) at JETS (14-15-1)
7 p.m. ET; SNW, MNMT
Capitals projected lines
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Bogdan Trineyev
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Garin Bjorklund
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano
Injured: Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Cole Koepke
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Domenic DiVincentiis
Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion, illness), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Trineyev will make his NHL debut; Milano will come out. ... Ovechkin, Carlson, and Fehervary each did not skate Friday for maintenance, but each is expected to play. … Lindgren traveled with the team and is nearing a return, according to Washington coach Spencer Carbery; the goalie will placed on injured reserve Dec. 7. ... Hellebuyck practiced Friday and is day to day, according to Jets coach Scott Arniel; the goalie had knee surgery Nov. 22 with an initial recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks. … Fleury has been cleared to play, but is not expected to be in the lineup, Arniel said; the defenseman has missed 14 games due to illness and a concussion.