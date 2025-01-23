Capitals at Kraken projected lineups

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Connor McMichael

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Taylor Raddysh -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana

Injured: None

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen

John Hayden -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Joshua Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tye Kartye

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Lindgren is expected to make his first start since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 10. He has backed up Thompson the past two games. … Eberle skated on his own Tuesday for the first time since the forward was placed on long-term injured reserve Nov. 22. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said Eberle has "progressed nicely," but also called the injury "unprecedented" among athletes and indicated that he remains weeks away from joining the Kraken for practice.