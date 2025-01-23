Capitals at Kraken projected lineups
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Connor McMichael
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Taylor Raddysh -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana
Injured: None
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen
John Hayden -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak -- Joshua Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Tye Kartye
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … Lindgren is expected to make his first start since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 10. He has backed up Thompson the past two games. … Eberle skated on his own Tuesday for the first time since the forward was placed on long-term injured reserve Nov. 22. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said Eberle has "progressed nicely," but also called the injury "unprecedented" among athletes and indicated that he remains weeks away from joining the Kraken for practice.