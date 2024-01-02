Capitals at Penguins

CAPITALS (17-11-6) at PENGUINS (18-13-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Hendrix Lapierre -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Darcy Kuemper
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), T.J. Oshie (lower body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson
John Ludvig -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Radim Zohorna, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Ryan Shea, Vinnie Hinostroza
Injured: Matt Nieto (lower body)
Status report
Fehervary could play after missing a 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday with an upper-body injury. … Rust is expected to be a game-time decision after being sidelined 10 games with an upper-body injury; he was a full participant in the Penguins morning skate Tuesday, taking line rushes at second-line right wing. To activate Rust from long-term injured reserve, Pittsburgh would have to re-assign a player to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. ... Jarry will make his third start in four games.