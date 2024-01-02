Capitals at Penguins

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
CAPITALS (17-11-6) at PENGUINS (18-13-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Hendrix Lapierre -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), T.J. Oshie (lower body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Radim Zohorna, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Ryan Shea, Vinnie Hinostroza

Injured: Matt Nieto (lower body)

Status report

Fehervary could play after missing a 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday with an upper-body injury. … Rust is expected to be a game-time decision after being sidelined 10 games with an upper-body injury; he was a full participant in the Penguins morning skate Tuesday, taking line rushes at second-line right wing. To activate Rust from long-term injured reserve, Pittsburgh would have to re-assign a player to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. ... Jarry will make his third start in four games.

