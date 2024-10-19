Capitals at Devils

CAPITALS (2-1-0) at DEVILS (5-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Dylan McIlrath

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Matt Roy (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Paul Cotter -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Curtis Lazar -- Nick Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Seamus Casey -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Adam Beckman

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Status report

Thompson is expected to start after Lindgren made 22 saves in a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. ... Roy is expected to miss his third consecutive game; the defenseman is day to day. ... Bratt did not participate in the Devils morning skate Saturday due to an illness but is expected to play. ... Beckman, a forward, took line rushes in Bratt’s absence Saturday with center Jack Hughes and Cotter. ... Luke Hughes and Pesce participated in the morning skate but each defenseman remains out of the lineup. … Markstrom is expected to make his third straight start.