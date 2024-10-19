Capitals at Devils

CAPITALS (2-1-0) at DEVILS (5-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Dylan McIlrath
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Matt Roy (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Paul Cotter -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Curtis Lazar -- Nick Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Adam Beckman
Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)
Status report
Thompson is expected to start after Lindgren made 22 saves in a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. ... Roy is expected to miss his third consecutive game; the defenseman is day to day. ... Bratt did not participate in the Devils morning skate Saturday due to an illness but is expected to play. ... Beckman, a forward, took line rushes in Bratt’s absence Saturday with center Jack Hughes and Cotter. ... Luke Hughes and Pesce participated in the morning skate but each defenseman remains out of the lineup. … Markstrom is expected to make his third straight start.