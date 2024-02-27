Capitals at Red Wings

CAPITALS (27-21-9) at RED WINGS (32-20-6)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, BSDET

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Max Pacioretty -- Mike Sgarbossa -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Joel Edmundson

Alexander Alexeyev -- Ethan Bear

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Pierrick Dube, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)

Status report

Each team is expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in its previous game. ... Lindgren could make his fourth start in five games after Kuemper made 18 saves in a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Monday. ... Lyon will start for the 13th time in 16 games after Reimer made 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.