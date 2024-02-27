Capitals at Red Wings

CAPITALS (27-21-9) at RED WINGS (32-20-6)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, BSDET
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Max Pacioretty -- Mike Sgarbossa -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Joel Edmundson
Alexander Alexeyev -- Ethan Bear
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Pierrick Dube, Ivan Miroshnichenko
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno
Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)
Status report
Each team is expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in its previous game. ... Lindgren could make his fourth start in five games after Kuemper made 18 saves in a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Monday. ... Lyon will start for the 13th time in 16 games after Reimer made 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.