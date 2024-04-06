Hurricanes rally to hand Capitals 5th loss in row

Aho made it 3-2 when he scored into an open net from low in the left face-off circle on the rebound of a shot by Brent Burns.

Jake Guentzel scored an empty-net goal with six seconds left for the 4-2 final.

Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Jaccob Slavin had two assists, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 13 saves for the Hurricanes (48-22-7), who are 9-2-1 in their past 12 games and remained five points behind the New York Rangers for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina trailed 2-0 after the first period.

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals, including the 850th of his NHL career, and Dylan Strome had two assists for the Capitals (36-30-10), who are 0-4-1 in their past five. Darcy Kuemper made 42 saves.

Washington trails the New York Islanders by one point for third place in the Metropolitan and is one point behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, having played one fewer game than Philadelphia.

Ovechkin put the Capitals ahead 1-0 at 3:31 of the first period. Kochetkov stopped Trevor van Riemsdyk’s shot through traffic, but Ovechkin put in the rebound at the top of the crease for his 850th.

Ovechkin then tipped John Carlson’s shot in the low slot to make it 2-0 with 45 seconds remaining in the period.

Carolina cut it to 2-1 at 14:30 of the second period when Guentzel tracked down a stretch pass from Slavin and chipped the puck over Kuemper’s glove.

Martin Necas tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 11:40 of the third when he one-timed a pass from Brady Skjei off the right post and into the net.