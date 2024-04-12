Capitals fall to Sabres, lose hold of wild card spot

The Pittsburgh Penguins surpassed the Capitals by one point for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with a 6-5 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Washington has three games remaining.

Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 13 saves for the Capitals (37-31-11), who have lost seven of their past eight games (1-5-2).

Alex Tuch and Zach Benson scored, and Jordan Greenway and Henri Jokiharju each had two assists for the Sabres (38-37-5), who had lost two in a row and were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves.

Benson gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 19:00 of the first period when he tipped Jeff Skinner’s shot in the low slot.

Tuch extended it to 2-0 at 12:37 of the second period after taking a backhand pass from Jokiharju above the slot and scoring on a wrist shot.

McMichael cut it to 2-1 at 14:36, directing a backhand pass from Max Pacioretty in front past Luukkonen’s blocker.

Jack Quinn made it 3-1 at 9:46 of the third period after scoring glove side from the high slot.

Dylan Cozens extended it to 4-1 at 17:43 with an empty-net goal.

Wilson tipped a John Carlson shot with Lindgren pulled for the extra attacker at 19:00 for the 4-2 final.