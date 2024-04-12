BUFFALO -- The Washington Capitals lost hold of a wild card spot after a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday.
Capitals fall to Sabres, lose hold of wild card spot
Pittsburgh moves 1 point ahead of Washington; Tuch, Benson score for Buffalo
The Pittsburgh Penguins surpassed the Capitals by one point for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with a 6-5 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Washington has three games remaining.
Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 13 saves for the Capitals (37-31-11), who have lost seven of their past eight games (1-5-2).
Alex Tuch and Zach Benson scored, and Jordan Greenway and Henri Jokiharju each had two assists for the Sabres (38-37-5), who had lost two in a row and were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves.
Benson gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 19:00 of the first period when he tipped Jeff Skinner’s shot in the low slot.
Tuch extended it to 2-0 at 12:37 of the second period after taking a backhand pass from Jokiharju above the slot and scoring on a wrist shot.
McMichael cut it to 2-1 at 14:36, directing a backhand pass from Max Pacioretty in front past Luukkonen’s blocker.
Jack Quinn made it 3-1 at 9:46 of the third period after scoring glove side from the high slot.
Dylan Cozens extended it to 4-1 at 17:43 with an empty-net goal.
Wilson tipped a John Carlson shot with Lindgren pulled for the extra attacker at 19:00 for the 4-2 final.