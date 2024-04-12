Capitals fall to Sabres, lose hold of wild card spot

Pittsburgh moves 1 point ahead of Washington; Tuch, Benson score for Buffalo

Recap: Capitals @ Sabres 4.11.24

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- The Washington Capitals lost hold of a wild card spot after a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins surpassed the Capitals by one point for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with a 6-5 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Washington has three games remaining.

Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 13 saves for the Capitals (37-31-11), who have lost seven of their past eight games (1-5-2).

Alex Tuch and Zach Benson scored, and Jordan Greenway and Henri Jokiharju each had two assists for the Sabres (38-37-5), who had lost two in a row and were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves.

Benson gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 19:00 of the first period when he tipped Jeff Skinner’s shot in the low slot.

Tuch extended it to 2-0 at 12:37 of the second period after taking a backhand pass from Jokiharju above the slot and scoring on a wrist shot.

McMichael cut it to 2-1 at 14:36, directing a backhand pass from Max Pacioretty in front past Luukkonen’s blocker.

Jack Quinn made it 3-1 at 9:46 of the third period after scoring glove side from the high slot.

Dylan Cozens extended it to 4-1 at 17:43 with an empty-net goal.

Wilson tipped a John Carlson shot with Lindgren pulled for the extra attacker at 19:00 for the 4-2 final.

Latest News

Brossoit stops 24, Jets blank Stars to move into 2nd in Central Division

Panthers shut out Blue Jackets, gain in Atlantic

Palmieri lifts Islanders past Canadiens in OT

Kucherov reaches 141 points, Lightning fall to Senators in shootout

Crosby, Penguins defeat Red Wings to move into 2nd wild card

Matthews scores Nos. 67, 68 in Maple Leafs loss to Devils

Konecny, Flyers defeat Rangers to end 8-game losing streak

Demko returns to practice with Canucks, confident he’ll be ready for playoffs

Hanifin signs 8-year, $58.8 million contract with Golden Knights

McDavid questionable for Oilers against Coyotes

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 11

Silfverberg of Ducks to retire from NHL after season

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Kings look to clinch berth

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 11

Celebrini, projected No. 1 pick in 2024 Draft, focused solely on Frozen Four