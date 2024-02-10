Ovechkin scores in 4th straight, Capitals blank Bruins to end 6-game skid

Passes Gretzky for most empty-net goals in NHL history at 57, Lindgren makes 18 saves

Recap: Capitals @ Bruins 2.10.24

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored in his fourth straight game and had an assist, and the Washington Capitals ended a six-game skid with a 3-0 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday.

Ovechkin scored his 57th career empty-net goal with 28 seconds remaining in the third period, passing Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history.

Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves, T.J. Oshie had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Strome scored for the Capitals (23-20-7), who were 0-5-1 during their skid.

The shutout was Lindgren’s third of the season and fifth in the NHL.

Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves for the Bruins (32-11-9), who had won three of their past four and were shut out for the first time this season.

Washington forward Max Pacioretty briefly exited at 18:13 of the first period after Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk speared him in the offensive zone. Grzelcyk received a five-minute major and game misconduct. Pacioretty returned for the second period.

Oshie gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 1:05 of the second period on the power play. Pacioretty fed Oshie inside the left circle from behind the net.

Strome extended it to 2-0 at 3:24 of the third period, sneaking the puck under the crossbar on a 2-on-1 rush with Ovechkin for his 20th goal of the season.

The Bruins had three power-play opportunities in the third period, but failed to capitalize.

Ovechkin scored into an empty net at 19:32 for the 3-0 final.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hofer, Blues defeat Sabres for 6th win in 7 games

Walman scores on OT penalty shot, Red Wings rally past Canucks

Seguin's 2 goals lift Stars past Canadiens

Zadorov to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Canucks game

Weegar scores hat trick, Flames defeat Islanders for 4th straight win

NHL Buzz: Raanta out weeks, Svechnikov back for Hurricanes

Patrick Kane returns for Red Wings against Canucks

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 10

Flyers Cup architect, hockey lifer Poile remembered on 100th birthday

CHL notebook: Blue Jackets prospect Mateychuk getting noticed on, off ice

NHL Morning Skate for February 10

Kane hat trick lifts Oilers past Ducks

Fleury helps Wild top Penguins in possible last game against former team

NHL On Tap: Blues visit Sabres, seek 6th win in 7 games

Zibanejad, Rangers recover, top Blackhawks in OT for 4th straight win

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings