Ovechkin scores in 4th straight, Capitals blank Bruins to end 6-game skid

Ovechkin scored his 57th career empty-net goal with 28 seconds remaining in the third period, passing Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history.

Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves, T.J. Oshie had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Strome scored for the Capitals (23-20-7), who were 0-5-1 during their skid.

The shutout was Lindgren’s third of the season and fifth in the NHL.

Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves for the Bruins (32-11-9), who had won three of their past four and were shut out for the first time this season.

Washington forward Max Pacioretty briefly exited at 18:13 of the first period after Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk speared him in the offensive zone. Grzelcyk received a five-minute major and game misconduct. Pacioretty returned for the second period.

Oshie gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 1:05 of the second period on the power play. Pacioretty fed Oshie inside the left circle from behind the net.

Strome extended it to 2-0 at 3:24 of the third period, sneaking the puck under the crossbar on a 2-on-1 rush with Ovechkin for his 20th goal of the season.

The Bruins had three power-play opportunities in the third period, but failed to capitalize.

Ovechkin scored into an empty net at 19:32 for the 3-0 final.