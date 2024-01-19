Protas signs 5-year, $16.875 million contract with Capitals

Aliaksei Protas signed a five-year, $16.875 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Friday. The contract, which begins next season, has an average annual value of $3.375 million and runs through 2028-29.

The 23-year-old forward, who is in the final season of a three-year, 2.15 million entry-level contract ($716,666 AAV), has 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 42 games for Washington this season. He is tied for second on the team in even-strength points (17), third in assists and sixth in points while averaging 13:02 of ice time.

Protas, who could have become a restricted free agent after this season, has 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) in 133 games with the Capitals. He has already surpassed his previous NHL career highs of 15 points and 11 assists in 58 games last season.

“Aliaksei is a young and talented player, and we are excited to sign him to a long-term contract,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. “He has taken great strides in his professional career, and we expect him to continue to improve and play a pivotal and impactful role on this team for many years to come.”

A third-round pick (No. 91) by the Capitals at the 2019 NHL Draft, Protas had 13 points (five goals, eight assist) in 20 playoff games with Hershey of the American Hockey League last season, helping it win the Calder Cup. He has yet to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.