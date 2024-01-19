Protas signs 5-year, $16.875 million contract with Capitals

Forward has 18 points this season, could have become restricted free agent

Protas contract Capitals

© Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Aliaksei Protas signed a five-year, $16.875 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Friday. The contract, which begins next season, has an average annual value of $3.375 million and runs through 2028-29.

The 23-year-old forward, who is in the final season of a three-year, 2.15 million entry-level contract ($716,666 AAV), has 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 42 games for Washington this season. He is tied for second on the team in even-strength points (17), third in assists and sixth in points while averaging 13:02 of ice time.

Protas, who could have become a restricted free agent after this season, has 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) in 133 games with the Capitals. He has already surpassed his previous NHL career highs of 15 points and 11 assists in 58 games last season.

“Aliaksei is a young and talented player, and we are excited to sign him to a long-term contract,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. “He has taken great strides in his professional career, and we expect him to continue to improve and play a pivotal and impactful role on this team for many years to come.”

A third-round pick (No. 91) by the Capitals at the 2019 NHL Draft, Protas had 13 points (five goals, eight assist) in 20 playoff games with Hershey of the American Hockey League last season, helping it win the Calder Cup. He has yet to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Latest News

Elias Pettersson still not ready to sign new contract

Pettersson still not ready to sign new contract with Canucks
Seattle Kraken Yanni Gourde suspended two games

Gourde suspended 2 games for actions in Kraken game
Liam O'Brien fined maximum for actions in Arizona Coyotes game

O'Brien fined maximum for actions in Coyotes game
Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford contract

Rutherford signs 3-year contract to remain Canucks president
NHL Buzz news and notes January 19

NHL Buzz: Jenner to return for Blue Jackets against Devils
Logan Couture to make season debut for San Jose Sharks Saturday 

Couture to make season debut for Sharks against Ducks
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Keith Tkachuk breaks news of Pavol Demitra HOF induction to widow

Keith Tkachuk breaks news to Demitra's widow about late forward's Blues HOF induction
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Matthew Barzal would have liked to play against Connor Bedard this week

Barzal of Islanders 'would have liked to have' Bedard on ice at Blackhawks
Yanni Gourde to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Seattle Kraken game

Gourde to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kraken game
Jonathan Quick returns to Los Angeles to face Kings

Quick returns to where he ‘grew up,’ set to lead Rangers against Kings
NHL EDGE Darren Raddysh has hardest shot in 3 seasons of data  

NHL EDGE stats: Raddysh reaches hardest shot speed in 3 seasons
NHL betting odds for January 19 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 19
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Shane Pinto signs 1 year contract with Ottawa Senators

Pinto signs 1-year contract with Senators
Quinn Hughes looks to keep improving with Vancouver Canucks

Hughes aims to 'keep climbing,' will lead Canucks contingent in All-Star Game