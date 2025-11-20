Golden Knights at Mammoth projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-4-6) at MAMMOTH (10-7-3)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman

Pavel Dorofeyev-- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Reilly Smith

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Carl Lindbom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone-- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... Vegas assigned forward Tanner Laczynski to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Durzi is day to day and "close" after skating with the Mammoth in a regular jersey Thursday, coach Andre Tourigny said; the defenseman has not played since Oct. 11. ... O’Brien returns to the lineup, replacing Yamamoto, a forward. ... Simashev also returns to the lineup, replacing Maatta, a defenseman.