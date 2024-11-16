Karlsson's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Utah Hockey Club

Breaks tie with 1:18 remaining, Hertl scores twice on power play for Vegas

Golden Knights at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- William Karlsson scored the go-ahead goal with 1:18 remaining, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied for a 4-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center on Friday.

Karlsson gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead when he redirected Kaedan Korczak's shot from the point over the right shoulder of Karel Vejmelka.

Karlsson then scored an empty-net goal with 30 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.

Tomas Hertl also scored twice, and Jack Eichel had two assists for the Golden Knights (11-4-2), who have won two straight and are 4-1-1 in their past six. Adin Hill made 32 saves.

Logan Cooley and Mikhail Sergachev scored for Utah (7-7-3), which has lost two of three. Vejmelka made 25 saves.

Cooley gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 11:16 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the high slot off a pass from Matias Maccelli.

Sergachev made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 6:59 of the second period. After being given space at the point, Sergachev skated down into the high slot before beating Hill glove side with a wrist shot.

Hertl responded for Vegas with his own power-play goal at 13:37. He took a pass from Nicolas Roy and scored blocker side with a backhand from the slot.

Hertl tied it 2-2 with another power-play goal at 8:23 of the third period. He received a short pass from Karlsson, who was in the bumper position, and beat Vejmelka glove side from in close.

