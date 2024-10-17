Golden Knights at Lightning

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-1-0) at LIGHTNING (2-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSUN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Tanner Pearson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brendan Brisson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Alex Pietrangelo -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Noah Hanifin

Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul

Cameron Atkinson -- Conor Geekie -- Michael Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- Janis Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Nick Perbix, Conor Sheary

Injured: None

Status report

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy did not offer an update on Olofsson, a forward who was injured in the third period of a 4-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and was on crutches after the game.

