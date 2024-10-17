Golden Knights at Lightning

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-1-0) at LIGHTNING (2-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSUN
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Tanner Pearson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brendan Brisson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz
Alex Pietrangelo -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Noah Hanifin
Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul
Cameron Atkinson -- Conor Geekie -- Michael Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman -- Janis Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Nick Perbix, Conor Sheary
Injured: None
Status report
Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy did not offer an update on Olofsson, a forward who was injured in the third period of a 4-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and was on crutches after the game.