Video Review: VGK @ STL – 18:27 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Distinct Kicking Motion

Result: Goal St. Louis

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Brayden Schenn’s skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, “a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player’s skate who does not use a ‘distinct kicking motion’ shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players’ skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no ‘distinct kicking motion’ is evident.”

