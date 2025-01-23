Golden Knights at Blues projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-14-4) at BLUES (23-21-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brendan Brisson -- Brett Howden -- Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Pavel Buchnevich -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Alexey Toropchenko

Nathan Walker -- Radek Faksa -- Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter -- Philip Broberg

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Zack Bolduc, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

Karlsson was placed on injured reserve and the forward is considered out week to week. ... Schwindt, a forward, also was placed on injured reserve. Brisson was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Howden is sick and questionable to play. If he is unavailable, Laczynski, a forward also recalled from the AHL on Thursday, will play. … Broberg will play after leaving practice Wednesday because of an apparent injury to his right leg.