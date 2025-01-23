Golden Knights at Blues projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-14-4) at BLUES (23-21-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brendan Brisson -- Brett Howden -- Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Pavel Buchnevich -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Alexey Toropchenko
Nathan Walker -- Radek Faksa -- Mathieu Joseph
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter -- Philip Broberg
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Zack Bolduc, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)
Status report
Karlsson was placed on injured reserve and the forward is considered out week to week. ... Schwindt, a forward, also was placed on injured reserve. Brisson was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Howden is sick and questionable to play. If he is unavailable, Laczynski, a forward also recalled from the AHL on Thursday, will play. … Broberg will play after leaving practice Wednesday because of an apparent injury to his right leg.