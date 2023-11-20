Nedeljkovic makes 38 saves in return, Penguins shut out Golden Knights

The shutout was Nedeljkovic’s first in the NHL since making 17 saves on April 24, 2022, for the Detroit Red Wings. He started for the first time since Oct. 24 after being activated from long-term injured reserve and recalled from a conditioning assignment with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. On Friday, he scored his second career AHL goal in a 4-2 win at Providence.

“A little chaotic, a lot of travel, but fun,” Nedeljkovic said. “It was nice to get back out there in Providence. It was about three and a half weeks since I’ve played. Obviously, tonight was a great night as well.

“All around, it was good night. Guys did a great job. They were tying up sticks, getting in lanes, blocking shots.”

Ryan Graves, Noel Acciari and Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins (9-8-0), who lost 4-2 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Sidney Crosby’s point streak ended at 11 games (17 points; nine goals, eight assists). The Pittsburgh center was held without a point for the second time in 17 games this season.