Golden Knights at Penguins projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (38-19-6) at PENGUINS (25-31-10)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Victor Olofsson -- Nicolas Roy -- Reilly Smith

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Connor Dewar -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Emil Bemstrom

Bokondji Imama -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Conor Timmins

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Matt Nieto, Sebastian Aho

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Tommy Novak (lower body), Ryan Shea (upper body)

Status report

Samsonov is expected to start for the second time, each against Pittsburgh, in five games; He made 22 saves in a 4-0 home win against the Penguins on Friday, his second shutout this season. ... Shea and Novak were absent from Pittsburgh's morning skate; Shea, a defenseman, is week to week and Novak, a forward, is day to day. ... Joseph, a defenseman, remains week to week.