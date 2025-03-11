Golden Knights at Penguins projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (38-19-6) at PENGUINS (25-31-10)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Victor Olofsson -- Nicolas Roy -- Reilly Smith
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Connor Dewar -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino
Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Emil Bemstrom
Bokondji Imama -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Conor Timmins
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Matt Nieto, Sebastian Aho
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Tommy Novak (lower body), Ryan Shea (upper body)
Status report
Samsonov is expected to start for the second time, each against Pittsburgh, in five games; He made 22 saves in a 4-0 home win against the Penguins on Friday, his second shutout this season. ... Shea and Novak were absent from Pittsburgh's morning skate; Shea, a defenseman, is week to week and Novak, a forward, is day to day. ... Joseph, a defenseman, remains week to week.