Golden Knights at Senators projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-13-12) at SENATORS (23-21-7)
5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Mitch Marner -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Reilly Smith -- Keegan Kolesar
Braeden Bowman -- Tanner Laczynski -- Alexander Holtz
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Adin Hill
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Fabian Zetterlund
Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
James Reimer
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nick Jensen
Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Ottawa recalled Sogaard from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday.