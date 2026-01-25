Golden Knights at Senators projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-13-12) at SENATORS (23-21-7)

5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Mitch Marner -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Reilly Smith -- Keegan Kolesar

Braeden Bowman -- Tanner Laczynski -- Alexander Holtz

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Fabian Zetterlund

Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

James Reimer

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nick Jensen

Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Ottawa recalled Sogaard from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday.