Bobrovsky, Panthers hand Golden Knights 1st regulation loss in shutout

Goalie makes 17 saves, Greer has 2 points for Florida

Golden Knights at Panthers | Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 17 saves, and the Florida Panthers handed the Vegas Golden Knights their first regulation loss of the season, 3-0 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

The shutout was Bobrovsky’s first of the season, and 50th in the NHL.

A.J. Greer had a goal and an assist, and Sam Reinhart and Cole Schwindt also scored for the Panthers (5-5-0), who had lost five of six after opening the season with three straight wins.

Akira Schmid made 23 saves for the Golden Knights (5-1-2) who had won four straight games and were on a seven-game point streak to open the season. Vegas was also the only remaining team in the NHL yet to lose a game in regulation.

Reinhart gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 17:19 of the first period, opening the scoring on a breakaway goal.

Evan Rodrigues got the play started in the defensive zone, getting the puck to Carter Verhaeghe at center ice. Verhaeghe then found Reinhart at the blue line in front of Vegas defenseman Kaedan Korczak before he drove the net and beat Schmid with the forehand.

The two teams played a scoreless second with Florida outshooting Vegas 12-5.

Schwindt, who was making his season debut for the Panthers after being acquired off waivers from the Golden Knights on Oct. 3, extended it to 2-0 lead at 3:29 of the third period.

Schwindt put it past a downed Schmid through the legs of defenseman Zach Whitecloud from the left side of the net after Greer and Jonah Gadjovich hammered at the puck in front.

Greer made it 3-0 at 10:04, getting a rebound off a shot from Brad Marchand and going around the cage for a wraparound goal.

