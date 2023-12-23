Verhaeghe breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers defeat Golden Knights

Forward also has assist for Florida in Stanley Cup Final rematch

Recap: Golden Knights @ Panthers 12.23.23

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Carter Verhaeghe scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and had an assist for the Florida Panthers in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

It was the first game between the teams since last season’s Stanley Cup Final; Vegas won the best-of-7 series in five games.

Verhaeghe put Florida in front at 6:10 of the third period when he took a pass from Brandon Montour and scored with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle to make it 3-2.

Montour, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had two assists for the Panthers (19-12-2), who lost their previous two games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.

Mark Stone and Pavel Dorofeyev scored for the Golden Knights (21-9-5), who have lost three in a row and four of five. Jiri Patera, making his second consecutive start in place of the injured Logan Thompson (upper body), made 38 saves, including 20 in the first period.

Florida outshot Vegas 20-3 in the first.

Stone gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 1:21 of the second period after Ivan Barbashev backhanded a feed from behind the net. The goal extended Stone’s point streak to four games (one goal, five assists).

Sam Bennett tied it 1-1 at 8:58 with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle that beat Patera to the short side. It was Bennett’s fifth goal of the season.

Gustav Forsling gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead at 15:16 when his low slap shot from beyond the left circle found its way through traffic.

Dorofeyev tied it 2-2 at 19:37, swiping Ben Hutton’s feed past Bobrovsky after it deflected off the stick of Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov in front.

After Verhaeghe put Florida in front, Sam Reinhart scored on a power play at 8:09 of the third when he spun and beat Patera from the right circle following a feed from Barkov for the 4-2 final.

