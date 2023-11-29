McDavid has 3 more points, Oilers defeat Golden Knights in shootout

McDavid had four assists in a 5-0 win at the Washington Capitals on Friday, then had five points (one goal, four assists) in an 8-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. He has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) during a five-game point streak.

Sam Gagner, Mattias Janmark and Evander Kane scored for the Oilers (8-12-1), who have won three in a row. Stuart Skinner made 23 saves.

Ben Hutton and Keegan Kolesar scored in the third period for the Golden Knights (14-5-4), who have lost three straight (0-1-2) and five of six (1-2-3). Logan Thompson made 30 saves.

Hutton cut it to 4-3 for Vegas at 13:30 of the third period with a wrist shot from the edge of the left circle, and Kolesar tied it 4-4 at 17:51 on a redirection of Zach Whitecloud’s shot.

McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored in the shootout for Edmonton; Jonathan Marchessault shot wide, and Jack Eichel hit the post for the Golden Knights.

Gagner gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 13:29 of the first period when his wrist shot along the right wall snuck past Thompson to the near side.

Mark Stone tied it 1-1 at 1:11 of the second period on a redirection of Kaedan Korczak’s wrist shot from the point.

Janmark put Edmonton back in front 2-1 at 5:08, deflecting Mattias Ekholm’s slap shot from the left circle, but Michael Amadio tied it 2-2 at 5:51 after a face-off win by Nicolas Roy.

McDavid gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead at 7:54 on a breakaway, and Kane made it 4-2 on a backhand in front for a power-play goal at 17:23.