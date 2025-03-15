Golden Knights at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (39-19-8) at RED WINGS (31-29-6)

1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Nicolas Roy -- Brandon Saad

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt, Jonas Rondbjerg

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Elmer Soderblom -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko – J.T. Compher – Craig Smith

Michael Rasmussen -- Tyler Motte – Dominik Shine

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: William Lagesson, Alex Lyon, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body)

Status report

Samsonov is likely to start after Hill made 34 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... The Red Wings did not practice Saturday.

