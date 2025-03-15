Golden Knights at Red Wings projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (39-19-8) at RED WINGS (31-29-6)
1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Reilly Smith -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Nicolas Roy -- Brandon Saad
Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt, Jonas Rondbjerg
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Elmer Soderblom -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko – J.T. Compher – Craig Smith
Michael Rasmussen -- Tyler Motte – Dominik Shine
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: William Lagesson, Alex Lyon, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body)
Status report
Samsonov is likely to start after Hill made 34 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... The Red Wings did not practice Saturday.