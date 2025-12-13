Golden Knights at Blue Jackets projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (15-6-9) at BLUE JACKETS (13-12-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman

Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Dylan Coghlan, Reilly Smith

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Isac Lundestrom

Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Sillinger

Kent Johnson -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Status report

Saad enters the lineup in place of Smith, a forward. … Hart is expected to make his third start in four games; Schmid made 17 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday but changes were made on the forward lines and defense pairs; Coyle will center Wood and Sillinger, and Voronkov and Jenner swapped lines as did Johnson and Chinakhov; Mateychuk moved from the second pair to the first, replacing Provorov. … Olivier skated Saturday morning; the forward will miss his ninth straight game but said he is in the early stages of a return to play.