Golden Knights at Blue Jackets projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (15-6-9) at BLUE JACKETS (13-12-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman
Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Dylan Coghlan, Reilly Smith
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Isac Lundestrom
Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Sillinger
Kent Johnson -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Status report
Saad enters the lineup in place of Smith, a forward. … Hart is expected to make his third start in four games; Schmid made 17 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday but changes were made on the forward lines and defense pairs; Coyle will center Wood and Sillinger, and Voronkov and Jenner swapped lines as did Johnson and Chinakhov; Mateychuk moved from the second pair to the first, replacing Provorov. … Olivier skated Saturday morning; the forward will miss his ninth straight game but said he is in the early stages of a return to play.