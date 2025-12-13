Golden Knights at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (15-6-9) at BLUE JACKETS (13-12-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman

Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Dylan Coghlan, Reilly Smith

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Isac Lundestrom

Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Sillinger

Kent Johnson -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Status report

Saad enters the lineup in place of Smith, a forward. … Hart is expected to make his third start in four games; Schmid made 17 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday but changes were made on the forward lines and defense pairs; Coyle will center Wood and Sillinger, and Voronkov and Jenner swapped lines as did Johnson and Chinakhov; Mateychuk moved from the second pair to the first, replacing Provorov. … Olivier skated Saturday morning; the forward will miss his ninth straight game but said he is in the early stages of a return to play.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Rousseau dies at 85, 4-time Stanley Cup winner with Canadiens

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Status Report: Bedard out for Blackhawks against Red Wings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth defeat Kraken to end 3-game skid

Canucks move quickly to make most out of Hughes trade in deal with Wild

NHL EDGE stats: Hughes trade boosts Wild’s Stanley Cup chances

NHL Status Report: Bedard out for Blackhawks against Red Wings

Mailloux scores 1st goal with Blues in win against Blackhawks

Hughes traded to Wild by Canucks for in blockbuster deal 

List of NHL captains

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Ducks' Gauthier goes deep at MLB Network's Studio 42

Skinner’s postseason experience helped Jarry trade make 'sense' for Penguins 

Hedman to have elbow procedure for Lightning, out until February

European notebook: 2025 NHL Draft prospects off to fast starts

Oilers trade Skinner for Jarry because it was time ‘for something different’