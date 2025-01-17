Golden Knights at Hurricanes projected lineups
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Cole Schwindt -- William Karlsson -- Brett Howden
Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Alexander Holtz
Injured: None
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)
Status report
Schwindt will enter lineup in place of Holtz, a forward. … Andersen, who has not played since Oct. 26 and had knee surgery Nov. 22, was activated from injured reserve Friday and will back up Kochetkov. ... The Hurricanes reassigned goalie Dustin Tokarski to Chicago of the American Hockey League.