Golden Knights at Hurricanes projected lineups

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Cole Schwindt -- William Karlsson -- Brett Howden

Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Alexander Holtz

Injured: None

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Juha Jaaska -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)

Status report

Schwindt will enter lineup in place of Holtz, a forward. … Andersen, who has not played since Oct. 26 and had knee surgery Nov. 22, was activated from injured reserve Friday and will back up Kochetkov. ... The Hurricanes reassigned goalie Dustin Tokarski to Chicago of the American Hockey League.